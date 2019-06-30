Kevin Costner Reveals Princess Diana Could Have Starred in Bodyguard Sequel

Costner stated in 2003 that the Bodyguard sequel would have seen his character protecting the princess from paparazzi before having a romantic relationship.

American actor and director Kevin Costner has revealed that the Princess of Wales wanted the lead role in The Bodyguard 2.

"The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Princess Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney. Nobody really knew that for about a year", he told People in an interview.

According to the actor, he was writing the film with Princess Diana in mind.

"I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone when she asked the questions. She goes, 'Are we going to have like a kissing scene?' But she said it in a very respectful — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed".

Costner explained he got the first draft of the script for The Bodyguard 2 on 31 August 1997, the day before the Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris.

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner soared into international superstardom after the 1992 box-office smash The Bodyguard. The song from the movie, I Will Always Love You, was included in the US Top Ten wedding songs, while in Britain it was named among the ten most popular funeral songs.