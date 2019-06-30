Almost Three-Metre-Long Python on the Loose, Hunted by Police in Cambridge

Cambridge police reported that officers had attended the area of Lovell Rd Cambridge responding to reports of a three-metre (9 foot) snake seen in the neighbourhood. The reticulated python that comes from Southeast Asia has been reportedly kept as a pet in Kings Hedges, not far from Cambridge University's famous colleges. According to the Daily Star, the python weighs about 50 kilogrammes.
#cambscops In the early hours of this morning Officers attended the area of Lovell Rd Cambridge, Reports of a three meter snake seen in the area. Police have located the owner but not the Reticulated Python confirmed to be 9ft long. Any sighting please notify Cambs Police on 101.— Cambs police (@CambsCops) 30 июня 2019 г.
Pythons are known to be the excellent swimmers and the longest snakes in the world.
