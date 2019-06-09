Theorist Draws Parallels Between Doomsday & Pentecost, Sets Date for END OF MANKIND

A theorist claims that the second coming of Jesus is imminent and could signal the end times as soon as on the Pentecost – 9 June.

The Rapture, a concept many Christians believe marks the end of mankind and the return of the son of God, starts this weekend, theorist Steve Fletcher believes, per Daily Star.

Fletcher has found a certain connection between the end of times and Pentecost on 9 June – a day commemorating the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Apostles and other disciples of Jesus Christ while they were celebrating the Feast of Weeks in Jerusalem.

“I’ve been meditating on this. There’s a connection to the Rapture in the spring and I do not think we’re going to [have to wait until] August. I do see biblical reasonings why we should be out of here even before Pentecost. There are biblical reasons to believe that we can and should and will be out of here for Pentecost”.

Despite Fletcher’s beliefs, many adherents tend to distinguish between the Rapture and the Second Coming, usually viewing the former as preceding the return of Jesus.

“Pentecost comes at the beginning of summer and is the only Levitical Feast Day between the three spring feasts (Passover, Unleavened Bread and First Fruits) and the three in the fall. So Pentecost is considered summer, as it says in Exodus 34:22. A detail that is shared in three gospels… is Jesus’s coming in summer. It’s pretty specific that we do not go into summer”, Fletcher added.

He elaborated, by citing the Book of Matthew, “In Matthew 24:32 it says ‘Now learn a parable of the fig tree; When his branch is yet tender, and pullets forth leaves ye know that summer is nigh. So likewise then ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors’. We are coming upon summer… but not in summer. So this may indicated to us that [Rapture will come] just before Pentecost”.

This is not the first time that Fletcher, who has been dubbed “false prophet” by Facebook users, has set a date for the Rapture: back in 2018, he claimed that 21 June, the summer solstice was the day the Rapture would start.