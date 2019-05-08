Duke and Duchess of Sussex Present Their New-Born to Public for 1st Time (VIDEO)

The royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are doing a photo-call with their new-born baby boy on Wednesday, 8 May, at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry and US-born former actress Meghan Markle married at the monarch's Windsor Castle in May last year; in January, Meghan Markle confirmed that she was pregnant, but did not specify her due date.
The new-born baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old Queen, the world's longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules.
