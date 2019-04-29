Prince William Says He Has 'No Idea' About His Brother's Baby's Due Date

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child to come into this world in the coming days, the baby's royal uncle-to-be seems to have a vague idea of when the long-awaited child is due.

Prince William was asked about Meghan Markle's due date during his two-day visit to New Zealand where he arrived on Thursday on behalf of the crown and upon the request of New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Amused by the question, the Duke of Cambridge said he "had no idea" about the baby's due date.

"I haven't got my phone on me. I have no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!" William replied, as seen in an Instagram video posted on a fan account Saturday.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their first baby at the end of April or the beginning of May. The sex of the child has so far been kept secret from the public. In mid-April, the royal couple announced that they would privately celebrate the baby's birth, which spurred theories that the two had already become parents.