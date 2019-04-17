Register
04:57 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Health officials across the country have been concerned about the spread of measles as dozens were diagnosed with the disease due to anti-vaccination movements.

    Measles Cases Up by 300 Percent Globally From Last Year - WHO

    © Flickr/ Teseum
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN global health watchdog, released a statement reporting that measles cases have spread exponentially in 2019.

    In the press release, the Geneva-based organization noted that cases rose by 300 percent within the first three months of 2019. To date, WHO estimates that that there have been 112,163 reported cases of measles in some 170 countries.

    In the first three months of 2018, data from 163 countries showed that there were a little more than 28,000 reported cases of measles.

    Malaria
    CC0
    India Has Made Strongest Progress in Tackling Malaria - WHO Report

    Earlier this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) reported that the number of measles cases being diagnosed in the US was at the second highest level in 19 years. Madagascar, which is suffering an outbreak that has claimed 1,200 lives and infected over 100,000, India and Ukraine topped the list of countries with the most reported cases of measles, according to the WHO.

    Other countries affected by outbreaks of measles include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sudan and Thailand. Of the reported measles-related deaths in these places, many have been young children.

    The disease is quick to spread among those that are not vaccinated against the virus, even in countries where the immunization rates are high. Such countries include the US, Israel, Tunisia and Thailand.

    "Responding to measles requires a range of approaches to ensure all children get their vaccines on time, with particular attention to access, quality and affordability of primary care services," reads the press release. "It will also take effective public-facing communication and engagement on the critical importance of vaccination, and the dangers of the diseases they prevent."

    Former Manchester United and England footballer David Beckham poses on the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on October 6, 2015 ahead of a charity football match in aid of UNICEF
    © AFP 2019 / PAUL ELLIS
    David Beckham ‘Speaks’ Nine Languages in Anti-Malaria Video

    The anti-vaccination movement has been a hot topic of debate within the US, with some parents choosing not to administer critical vaccinations to their children at an early age. Recently, a group of parents filed a lawsuit against the New York Department of Health, fighting a mandate by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that requires every child under the age of six months who lives in specific parts of Brooklyn to receive the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination.

    Despite the dangerous and spike in increased measles cases, the parents argued in their lawsuit that "there is insufficient evidence of a measles epidemic or dangerous outbreak to justify" the New York mandate.

    The WHO noted that because countries experiencing outbreaks might still be reporting data, there could be discrepancies between the statistics presented by the organization and the official numbers coming directly from the governments.

    Related:

    Unvaccinated French Child Suspected of Having Brought Measles to Costa Rica
    Netizens Mock Report Blaming Russian Trolls for Measles Outbreak
    Measles Outbreak in Jewish Orthodox Community Hits 200 Cases - Reports
    Outbreak: Measles Public Emergency Declared in US Anti-Vaccine ‘Hotspot’
    US Nurse Fired for Sharing Baby’s Measles Diagnosis on Anti-Vaccine FB Page
    Tags:
    Outbreak, Measles, vaccination, United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Viewer's Remorse
    Viewer’s Remorse
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse