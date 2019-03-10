White Horse Wanders Frankfurt's Fechenheim District Every Day (PHOTOS)

For some 14 years, Frankfurt police have been forced to explain to worried pedestrians that a white Arabian mare walking on the streets is known throughout the neighbourhood and that the horse does not present a danger, Deutsche Welle reported.

Every morning, 79-year-old Werner Weischedel opens his gates and lets Arabian mare Jenny out of her stable for a regular walk in Frankfurt's Fechenheim district, according to the report.

The horse has a card attached to its face that reads: "My name is Jenny, I didn't run away, just taking a walk. Thanks".

Local citizens have already become accustomed to the white horse wandering around, some of them even greet it.

"Ich heiße Jenny, bin nicht weggelaufen, gehe nur spazieren"



Wenn im Frankfurt-Fechenheim der Tag anbricht, geht "Jenny" spazieren. Ihr Besitzer öffnet der 22-jährigen Araberstute jeden Morgen die Stalltür. Dann kann sie selbst entscheiden, wo sie den Tag verbringen will. pic.twitter.com/cNEWlLhyQf — DW Deutsch (@dw_deutsch) 9 марта 2019 г.

Police have reported that in 14 years there hasn't been any incident involving the mare.