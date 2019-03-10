White Horse Wanders Frankfurt's Fechenheim District Every Day (PHOTOS)

Every morning, 79-year-old Werner Weischedel opens his gates and lets Arabian mare Jenny out of her stable for a regular walk in Frankfurt's Fechenheim district, according to the report.
The horse has a card attached to its face that reads: "My name is Jenny, I didn't run away, just taking a walk. Thanks".
Local citizens have already become accustomed to the white horse wandering around, some of them even greet it.
"Ich heiße Jenny, bin nicht weggelaufen, gehe nur spazieren"— DW Deutsch (@dw_deutsch) 9 марта 2019 г.
Wenn im Frankfurt-Fechenheim der Tag anbricht, geht "Jenny" spazieren. Ihr Besitzer öffnet der 22-jährigen Araberstute jeden Morgen die Stalltür. Dann kann sie selbst entscheiden, wo sie den Tag verbringen will. pic.twitter.com/cNEWlLhyQf
READ MORE: WATCH Putin Saddle Horse, Wish Russian Women Cops Luck Finding Suitors
Police have reported that in 14 years there hasn't been any incident involving the mare.
All comments
Show new comments (0)