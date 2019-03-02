Johnny Depp Sues Ex-Wife Amber Heard for Defamation Seeking $50 Mln - Reports

American actress Amber Heard filed a divorce petition in May 2016, accusing the Pirates of the Carribean star Johnny Depp of domestic violence. Later, Heard was granted a restraining order against her husband.

American actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard calling the "false allegations" against him "an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity" for her and "advance her career", The Blast reported citing the suit.

The lawsuit reportedly states that she is the one attacked him, claiming, "Ms Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator".

Depp has reportedly based his lawsuit on an article Heard wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018. The lawsuit states, "Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of 'a public figure representing domestic abuse' and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out' when she 'spoke up against sexual violence'", according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

He reportedly insists that Heard's abuse allegations were "conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos".

The incident that provoked the long row of court cases started on 21 May 2016 when Heard stated that Depp attacked her.

Johnny Depp married Amber Heard in February 2015. According to Us Magazine, the two met in 2009, while they were cast in the film "The Rum Diary". They have a 22-year age difference.