WATCH Woman Overturn 4.5 Metre (15-Foot) Crucifix on Altar in California Church

Policemen in Watsonville, Northern California have arrested a woman who performed an act of vandalism in St. Patrick’s Church on 5 February and was captured on video, according to the Police Department.

Jackeline Chavira, a 23-year-old woman walked into St. Patrick's Church, headed to the altar and started pushing over the crucifix, the surveillance camera video shows. The woman also checked several times to be certain that no one was watching. She even went next door and damaged a statue and artwork in a prayer room, according to police.

The video that was posted on Facebook by Watsonville police has already been viewed 73,000 times.

The woman is accused of an act of vandalism and is being held at the Santa Cruz County Jail, waiting for a court hearing.