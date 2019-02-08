American Airlines Pilot Detained for 'Being Drunk' Right Before Flight – Police

"Shortly before 11 a.m. today, police received a report that an airline pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol at Manchester Airport. Officers attended and a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of performing an aviation function when over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries", a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police stated.
An American Airlines spokesman has commented on the situation, saying that the company was aware of an incident involving a member of its crew and apologised to the customers.
CNN reported that in late October, All Nippon Airways had to apologise after a pilot fell ill after a night of heavy drinking, which caused delays to five domestic flights.
