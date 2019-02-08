Robert De Niro Has Public Meltdown After Morning at Divorce Court (VIDEO)

The actor was spotted on Thursday outside a Manhattan courthouse, screaming at his driver for not showing up at the right place.

The actor was searching for his driver after spending the whole morning in court, shouting out loud “You’re not in front! You’re not where you dropped us off!” over the phone, shielding his face with the paper, “On Worth Street! Then you’d see all the photographers here! You’re not where you dropped us off!”

His lawyer tried to get him back in the building where the Oscar-winning actor had just been in a court session due to his divorce with estranged wife Grace Hightower. The couple announced they had a split back in November after 20 years of marriage.

They are currently fighting over custody of their 7-year-old daughter.

Tourists took photos of the enraged actor, telling him “Take it easy, Bobby!”, surrounding him with cameras and phones in order to take a picture of him enraged.

He was finally spotted locating the driver and getting into his car, however, according to Page Six, he was due back for a court hearing at 2:15 pm the same day.