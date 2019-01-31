Kylie Minogue Stalker Drama: Singer Calls Police Over Harassment - Reports

A harassment warning has been issued to a man following a complaint by the 50-year-old Australian pop singer, Sky News reported citing a UK Police report.

Kylie Minogue was forced to call in police on 23 January after being harassed by a man at her home in Kensington and Chelsea, London, the Metropolitan Police said as quoted by Sky News. According to police, the man has been issued with a harassment warning.

Social media users have controversial reactions to the media reports.

Some Twitter users have supported the singer while others stated that he "probably harassed her into not singing anymore".

Missed a trick there, you could’ve blamed Brexit. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HaveWeLeftEUyet) 31 января 2019 г.

Probably harrassed her into not singing anymore — Julian (@juliandean12) 31 января 2019 г.

​Sky News reported that a female resident stated that a "weirdo guy was lurking around" and asking neighbours where Kylie lived. After finding out where her house was, "he repeatedly pressed the intercom button to her home for hours on end last week and refused to leave".

Let @kylieminogue be a human being. She is an entertainer and that is her job. Does someone show up at your house unannounced and you feel comfortable??? She gives her all on stage and makes a true effort. Let her take time for herself to have self care and refresh her energies!! pic.twitter.com/ln4onkpZj2 — Ant Sky (@kyhttsa) 31 января 2019 г.