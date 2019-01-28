Register
10:30 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A burkini full-body swimsuit. (File)

    'Incompatible With Integration': Burkini Sale Banned in Swedish Community

    © AFP 2018 / MOHD RASFAN
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 21

    A Swedish suburb which was once the site of an ancient Viking capital has fuelled the protracted debate on traditional norms and women's rights with its decision to stop the sale of the Muslim swimming garment at community-run facilities; it has deemed the concealing swimwear detrimental to integration.

    Sigtuna, a municipality in Greater Stockholm, has decided to prohibit the rent or sale of burkinis, swimming garments for women that are designed to cover everything but the face, hands and feet. According to the municipality, it represents a system of values and beliefs that are "incompatible with integration", the news outlet Samhällsnytt reported.

    Previously, the community-run public bath Midgårdsbadet had sparked controversy by selling and renting burkinis to meet the demands of its increasing Muslim clientele. The controversial outfit has evoked polarised reactions in Swedish society, with its advocates contending that it allows Muslim women to partake in swimming activities and its opponents insisting that it represents an oppressive and fundamentalist worldview.

    After some deliberation, Sigtuna municipality decided to side with the burkini critics, questioning its contribution to integration.

    "The municipality of Sigtuna should not contribute to maintaining such values and should therefore not provide burkinis for sale or rent in the municipality's bathing facilities," Lars Björling, the chairman of the municipalities culture and leisure board, said, as quoted by Samhällsnytt.

    Swimming in a burkini will still be allowed, but the municipality won't provide such garments.

    READ MORE: Swedish TV Warns 'Dark-Skinned' People, Muslims of Vitamin D Deficiency

    However, the board was far from unanimous in stopping the burkini. The Social Democrats and the Left party (both representing the left-wing of the Swedish politics) opposed the decision.

    At Midgårdsbadet, Aquarapid Scandinavia runs a corner-shop with swimwear. In social media, the company boasts having introduced the burkini to Sweden seven years ago and offers "swimwear for everyone". On its Instagram page, the company doesn't shy away from political messages and claims to support "every single demonstration" against France's burkini ban.

    In 2018, the Swedish store chain Stadium landed in hot water for launching the burkini, marketed as "Modesty suit", which triggered a broad outcry over the alleged promotion of fundamentalist values and so-called "honour culture". Stadium stuck to its guns, though, claiming it was women's democratic right to conceal their bodies.

    READ MORE: Swedish Store Facing Boycott for Backing Burkini as 'Important for Democracy'

    In November, Carolin Ekman, a women's and girls' sexual rights consultant, penned a much-acclaimed opinion piece "Dare to say no to the burkini", which became the most-read piece of the year at the news outlet Dagens Samhälle.

    In her article, Ekman, urged municipal politicians to ask themselves who really demands the burkini.

    "Whose views are being respected, the woman's or someone else's? Some argue that not providing the burkini is exclusionary. I say, we should include all women into Sweden's liberal view of the female body with a lack of honour-related standards. It is unfortunate if municipalities choose to run the errands of men who seek to control women", Ekman wrote.

    Sigtuna municipality is located north of Stockholm. It is known for being home to Sigtuna, Sweden's oldest town and a former Viking-era capital. As of today, over 40 percent of the municipality's inhabitants are immigrants.

    READ MORE: 'No Such Thing as an Ethnic Swede' as Half of Viking Capital Were Immigrants

    Related:

    Swedish TV Ridiculed for Urging Dogs to Go Vegetarian
    Outrage as Swedish TV Cuts Word 'Islam' From Saudi Refugee Girl Story
    'Christ' Banished as 'Offensive' From Swedish Number Plates
    Tags:
    burkini, Islam, women, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse