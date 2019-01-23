'Frozen' Fairytale: Niagara Falls Partially Freezes Up (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The natural wonder of Niagara Falls annually turns into an icy spectacle when temperatures plunge as they have in recent days in Canada and the northern United States.

According to the National Weather Bureau of Canada, since the end of last week, extreme cold has been established in the eastern, central and Arctic regions of the country as the thermometers dropped to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius, and in some places to minus 55 degrees.

Social media users have started sharing photos and videos of the partially frozen falls, showing the magical views.

At the beginning of 2018, the waterfall also partially froze due to the severe cold.

The Niagara River Falls Complex separates the state of New York from the province of Ontario. The maximum height of the cascades is 51 metres.