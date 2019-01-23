Register
10:20 GMT +323 January 2019
    Niagara Falls Partially Freezes Up

    'Frozen' Fairytale: Niagara Falls Partially Freezes Up (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    The natural wonder of Niagara Falls annually turns into an icy spectacle when temperatures plunge as they have in recent days in Canada and the northern United States.

    According to the National Weather Bureau of Canada, since the end of last week, extreme cold has been established in the eastern, central and Arctic regions of the country as the thermometers dropped to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius, and in some places to minus 55 degrees.

    Social media users have started sharing photos and videos of the partially frozen falls, showing the magical views.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Niagara Falls winter wonderland❄️ • • I’ve always wanted a frozen winter shot here, so of course while planning a weekend in Toronto I had to wish for some snow to make a bus ride down there worth it. What I didn’t plan on was that my wish would turn into arctic temperatures and a winter storm that even Canadians seemed phased by. But regardless of the absurd cold, I don’t think there’s any question that seeing the falls like this was absolutely worth it. I’d say you can make a pretty strong case that winter is the most beautiful time to visit Niagara…of course you’d need to arguing that point to someone who doesn’t mind the cold or snow and doesn’t really want to do most of the tourist attractions that aren’t possible in the winter. Thanks for taking a frozen 4 hour bus ride just to appease my photo bucket list @ja9belfast, you’re the best😘. • • #instagood10k #keepitwild #wanderlust #keepexploring #neature #waterfall #chasingwaterfalls #waterfall #waterfallsfordays #lifeofadventure #seekthetrails #letsgosomewhere #amazingtravelbeauty #waterfalls #naturephoto #main_vision #landscape_captures #awesome_earthpix #natureaddict #rsa_rural #awesomeearth #nature_wizards #gottalove_a_ #allnatureshots #instanaturelover #earth_deluxe #niagarafallscanada #journeybehindthefalls #winterwonderland #niagarafallsontario

    Публикация от Scott Heaney (@skoat) 22 Янв 2019 в 4:59 PST

    At the beginning of 2018, the waterfall also partially froze due to the severe cold.

    READ MORE: When Niagara Falls Freezes Over

    The Niagara River Falls Complex separates the state of New York from the province of Ontario. The maximum height of the cascades is 51 metres.

    Tags:
    Frozen, waterfall, Niagara Falls, Canada, United States
