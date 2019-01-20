AP Photographer Mohamed Ben Khalifa Killed in Tripoli Clashes - Colleague

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Associated Press photographer Mohamed Ben Khalifa was killed during clashes in the Libyan capital Tripoli, his colleague confirmed on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Libyan Health Ministry reported that at least 13 people were killed and 52 others injured violent clashes between local armed groups, which erupted in the Libyan capital of Tripoli earlier this week. According to reports, Associated Press photographer Mohamed Ben Khalifa was among those killed.

"Yes, Mohamed died from shell fragments tonight," his colleague named Hani, who also collaborates with a Western news agency, said.

READ MORE: US Army Releases Last Image of Military Photographer Capturing Own Death

Mohamed Ben Khalifa is one of the most prominent photographers and cameramen in Tripoli. In recent years, the journalist has collaborated with the Associated Press. On Saturday, he shot a photo report about clashes of armed groups in the southern suburbs of the Libyan capital.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and located in Tobruk. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.