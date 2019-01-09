Kevin Spacey Says Alleged Sexual Assault Accuser Was ‘Flirting’ With Him

The Hollywood actor claimed that the Massachusetts teenager who accused the actor of sexually assaulting him in a bar was “flirting” with him before the assault happened.

Spacey, who pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping the then-18-year-old son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh at a Nantucket bar, said through his lawyers that the flirtation was consensual.

“He welcomed drinks from [Spacey], let [Spacey] put his arm around him near the piano while they did ‘sing-alongs,’ and even left the bar with him to smoke a cigarette after giving [Spacey] his phone number,” Spacey’s lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday, noting that “this describes two people engaged in mutual and consensual flirtation, nothing more.”

Unruh’s son claims Spacey made him drink beer and whiskey with him and then stuck his hand down the teen’s pants and groped his genitals for around three minutes as they were sitting next to each other.

Spacey’s lawyers countered that the man’s actions during and after the “alleged touching” are “completely inconsistent with a victim of sexual assault.”

“He did not object to the alleged touching, he did not ask [Spacey] to stop, and he did not in any way remove himself from the situation,” Spacey’s attorneys wrote.

They noted that the teen lied about being 23 years old and even continued to text and Snapchat his girlfriend during the alleged assault — including sending one video that prosecutors are using as evidence of the actor touching him, which the accuser’s girlfriend described as showing the House of Cards star “touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch.” Spacey’s lawyers dismissed the video as a “fraction-of-a-second” video that “does not show anything that could be remotely described as assaultive behaviour.”

The girlfriend said that Unruh’s son spoke with her later that night, repeatedly telling her “I am not gay”, noting that he was drunk and “emotionally worked up.” His sister also told the prosecutors that the young man told her that night that “Kevin Spacey just raped me,” according to court documents.

In 2017, the American actor faced numerous sexual misconduct claims in the US and abroad that jeopardised his career. Actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Spacey, in turn, said that he had no memory of the incident.

On November 16, 2017, The Old Vic theatre disclosed details regarding previous allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by 20 men during his time there as artistic director from 2004 to 2015.