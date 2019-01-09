Register
06:31 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kevin Spacey seen at the House of Cards event at the Netflix FYSee exhibit space with Q&A panel at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Monday, May 07, 2017, in Los Angeles

    Kevin Spacey Says Alleged Sexual Assault Accuser Was ‘Flirting’ With Him

    © AP Photo / Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Hollywood actor claimed that the Massachusetts teenager who accused the actor of sexually assaulting him in a bar was “flirting” with him before the assault happened.

    Spacey, who pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping the then-18-year-old son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh at a Nantucket bar, said through his lawyers that the flirtation was consensual.

    READ MORE: Kevin Spacey Ordered to Stay Away From Sexual Assault Accuser

    “He welcomed drinks from [Spacey], let [Spacey] put his arm around him near the piano while they did ‘sing-alongs,’ and even left the bar with him to smoke a cigarette after giving [Spacey] his phone number,” Spacey’s lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday, noting that “this describes two people engaged in mutual and consensual flirtation, nothing more.”

    In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Says He Filmed Alleged Attack on Snapchat - Reports
    Unruh’s son claims Spacey made him drink beer and whiskey with him and then stuck his hand down the teen’s pants and groped his genitals for around three minutes as they were sitting next to each other.

    Spacey’s lawyers countered that the man’s actions during and after the “alleged touching” are “completely inconsistent with a victim of sexual assault.”

    “He did not object to the alleged touching, he did not ask [Spacey] to stop, and he did not in any way remove himself from the situation,” Spacey’s attorneys wrote.

    They noted that the teen lied about being 23 years old and even continued to text and Snapchat his girlfriend during the alleged assault — including sending one video that prosecutors are using as evidence of the actor touching him, which the accuser’s girlfriend described as showing the House of Cards star “touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch.” Spacey’s lawyers dismissed the video as a “fraction-of-a-second” video that “does not show anything that could be remotely described as assaultive behaviour.”

    In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Kevin Spacey’s Lawyers Ask If He Can Skip Court Hearings
    The girlfriend said that Unruh’s son spoke with her later that night, repeatedly telling her “I am not gay”, noting that he was drunk and “emotionally worked up.” His sister also told the prosecutors that the young man told her that night that “Kevin Spacey just raped me,” according to court documents.

    In 2017, the American actor faced numerous sexual misconduct claims in the US and abroad that jeopardised his career. Actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Spacey, in turn, said that he had no memory of the incident.

    On November 16, 2017, The Old Vic theatre disclosed details regarding previous allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by 20 men during his time there as artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

    Related:

    Kevin Spacey Ordered to Stay Away From Sexual Assault Accuser
    Kevin Spacey’s Lawyers Ask If He Can Skip Court Hearings
    Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Says He Filmed Alleged Attack on Snapchat - Reports
    Kevin Spacey Speaks in Character After Sex Assault Charges Revealed (VIDEO)
    'Dench Defending Spacey Ruined My Day': Twitter Reacts to 'Good Friend' Claim
    Social Media Sad, Enraged Over New Sex Assault Allegations Against Kevin Spacey
    Tags:
    felony, court hearing, sexual assault, allegations, Kevin Spacey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse