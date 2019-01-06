WATCH LIVE: Orthodox Christmas Midnight Mass at Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

The "second wave" of Christmas celebrations starts on 6 January, when Orthodox Christians and all those who live according to the Julian calendar celebrate the birth of Christ.
The ceremony begins long before sunset, when a procession, led by the Jerusalem Patriarch, goes from the Jerusalem Patriarchate to Bethlehem.
In antiquity, Christians would walk for two hours, but now the procession consists of a line of cars. On Christmas Eve, the Patriarch leads a service in Bethlehem, and the celebration begins.
