WATCH LIVE: Orthodox Christmas Midnight Mass at Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

The celebration of the Christmas of all Orthodox Christians is considered to be the most joyful and significant event aside from Easter; in fact, it is the beginning and the basis for other church celebrations and is celebrated very solemnly.

The "second wave" of Christmas celebrations starts on 6 January, when Orthodox Christians and all those who live according to the Julian calendar celebrate the birth of Christ.

The ceremony begins long before sunset, when a procession, led by the Jerusalem Patriarch, goes from the Jerusalem Patriarchate to Bethlehem.

In antiquity, Christians would walk for two hours, but now the procession consists of a line of cars. On Christmas Eve, the Patriarch leads a service in Bethlehem, and the celebration begins.

