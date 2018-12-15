Tinder Date Goes Fatally Wrong: Man Leaves Woman to Die on Freeway - Reports

A Fort Lauderdale waitress has been found dead after reportedly getting struck by numerous passing cars on a suburban freeway in Florida, US after a first date with a local man.

According to CBS, Jennifer St. Clair, 33, went on a date with Miles McChesney, 34, on 6 December after matching on the Tinder dating app. The family of the victim has filed a lawsuit against her date claiming he was negligent in her death. According to the suit, the couple went for a motorcycle ride, stopping at three bars and McChesney "drank alcohol to the point where he became impaired".

Jennifer St. Clair and Miles McChesney: A woman on first date with man died after fall off motorcycle https://t.co/4uHE21cez2 pic.twitter.com/NKYumu557j — infowe (@infowe) 15 декабря 2018 г.

At about 2 a.m. on 7 December, the lawsuit states, the motorcycles were on Interstate 95 when the woman "was somehow expelled from the motorcycle" and was struck numerous times by passing cars.

"McChesney carelessly and negligently operated that motorcycle. He then failed to render aid to Jenifer, and then left her on the highway", the family's attorney said.

READ MORE: Tinder User Tricked Four Men Into Thinking They Were Having Sex With Woman

Miles McChesney has reportedly agreed to talk only if given full immunity, which was refused by the family. The man has already been convicted and was only released from a federal prison in November for an earlier offence, according to the court documents.