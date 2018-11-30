Register
05:48 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bookmarks, book, Pixabay

    Becoming Global Hit: Chinese Best-Sellers Take On World

    © Photo
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The country's novelists are finding fame and acclaim beyond the borders of their motherland. Drinks, cheers, and applause. It's the world's biggest book fair. The Frankfurt, in its 70-year history, has never hosted a themed event dedicated to a Chinese author, until a few weeks ago.

    Mai Jia, China's Dan Brown, brought his spy thriller The Message to the event, where rights for more than 15 countries were sold or agreed upon within hours.

    Previously, his Decoded has sold hundreds of thousands of copies in 33 languages — a hard-won success for Chinese authors, as Western publishers rarely put translated novels before their own best-sellers, according to Gray Tan, Mai Jia's literary agent.

    Matching a well-written, smartly-translated story with a top publisher is the key to success in foreign markets. In short, "it's all about picking up the right book and taking it to the right people," Tan said.

    A Swedish Navy fast-attack craft patrols in the the Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden (file)
    © AFP 2018 / TT NEWS AGENCY / PONTUS LUNDAHL
    Book Reveals Sweden's Cold War Plans to Send Troops to Finland to Offset USSR
    Readers around the world have been captivated by John le Carre's Cold War mysteries and Ian Fleming's James Bond series. Mai Jia's novels are unique for adding a Chinese touch into the genre.

    His Decoded is a legend about an orphaned math genius devoted to cryptography and deciphering, while The Message features a locked-room spy game set in China in the 1940s. Wang Dewei, a Harvard professor of Chinese literature, said the story intrigues readers with a riddle to solve.

    Mai Jia attributed his popularity among foreign readers mainly to his books' translation. A good translation could give a novel a "second life," he said.

    Both his books were translated by Olivia Milburn, an Oxford graduate in ancient Chinese. English readers were impressed by the classic beauty and elegant taste of the language in Decoded.

    Stephen Hawking
    © NASA
    'Shows His Limits:' Hawking's 'There's No God' Remark in Posthumous Book Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
    READ MORE: Book on Ancient India's Contribution to Science & Tech to Soon Hit the Stands

    "This strange, twisting tale is told in fizzy, vivid and often beautiful prose," reads an Economist review, calling it a book "everyone should read" and Milburn's translation "a treasure."

    With Mai Jia's brand appeal and Milburn's strength in language, foreign publishers expect The Message to become another global hit.

    Mai Jia is not the only Chinese author who benefited from good translation. Liu Cixin's sci-fi epic, The Three-Body Problem translated into English by Ken Liu, garnered the Hugo Award, known as the sci-fi Nobel Prize.

    Readers gave it four-and-a-half stars on Amazon's book review page, saying Ken Liu's translation "made incredibly smooth reading as if it were the original work."

    Ken Liu, a Chinese-American sci-fi writer himself, said a translator would deliver the author's thoughts and emotions accurately "only if he could hear the author's voices in his mind."

    The translation itself won't necessarily make a best-seller. A touching story that resonates with global readers is a must, literary critics said.

    The London Book Review called The Three-Body Problem trilogy "one of the most ambitious works of science fictions ever written." It created a brand-new world, picturing a universe far beyond the three-dimensional world and predicted catastrophic consequences of humanity's attempt to contact an alien civilization, the review said.

    Bookmarks, book, Pixabay
    © Photo
    US Publisher Announces Release of Scandalous McCabe's Book
    At the 2018 Frankfurt event, the German version of Liu Cixin's Dark Forest, the second volume in the series, became the talk of the town.

    Chen Feng, the copyright broker behind Liu Cixin's books, was delighted to see that almost every event Liu Cixin attended was overbooked. Watching the long queue in the author's book signing event, an attendee asked: "Is he a Nobel Prize winner?"

    The path to global fame is not easy. Mai Jia and Liu Cixin wrote good stories. Translators broke the language barriers. It is the literary agents who brokered the deal with foreign publishers. They are the "invisible hands" pushing Chinese authors into the global market, observers and analysts said.

    Tan told Xinhua that to sell Chinese stories abroad, they are competing for the precious time and attention of foreign book editors. "To allure them, convince them, you got to be good and play by their rules," he suggested.

    READ MORE: Melania Appalled by New Book That Portrays Her as Trump's 'Sex Kitten' — Reports

    Drawing a clever parallel between Chinese and Western books will help publishers catch the essence quickly and situate it properly in their own cultural context, Tan said.

    US President Donald Trump
    © Sputnik / Serguey Guneev
    Author of New Book About Trump Seems to Support Some Policy Shifts – Academic
    Mai Jia's The Message, for instance, was compared with Agatha Christine's Murder on the Orient Express. The Zoo on the Grasslands, a novel by Chinese writer Ma Boyong, seen as the Chinese version of Yann Martel's Life of PI, appealed to several publishers at the book fair.

    Meanwhile, it is critical to know the people behind the books. The publishing world is a circle of publishers, book detectives and literary agents. "Make contacts and friends, build trust and a brand, so that once you sell the books, they are in safe hands," Tan said.

    Tan's idea was echoed by Chen, Liu Cixin's copyright agent. He understands the efforts top publishing houses like Tor devoted to promoting Liu's books: polish editing, reports in national papers, reviews in The Wall Street Journal, publicity events, access to major bookstores and placement in online shops.

    By 2017, with more than 300,000 English copies sold, the trilogy has become a New York Times best-seller, according to the publisher. Even former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are among its fans.

    Global readers' passion for original Chinese storytelling reflects the world's interest in a fast-growing Asian country and its culture. "You can catch the heartbeat of a nation by reading its novels," Mai Jia once said. Once foreigners are willing to sit down and listen, then it's the perfect time to tell our stories, Chen said.

    Still, to translate passion into sales requires talent and perseverance. More professional translators and literary agents are needed in China, and a copyright broker mechanism needs to be nurtured in the country, Tan said.

    In the end, to ensure the long-term success of Chinese stories in the global market, the real task is not selling books, but to "bridge the cultural gap between the East and the West," Tan said, and to "win the hearts and minds" of readers.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website.

    Related:

    Woodward Book Claims US Thought Israel was Unable to Defend Against Hezbollah
    Trump Gives Thumbs Up to Book Branding Him 'Most Sound-Minded' US President Ever
    Syria, Nukes & NATO: Top Allegations in Woodward's Book on Trump's White House
    Tags:
    market, readers, bestseller, author, literature, book, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse