WATCH Crowd Storm Stage to Attack Rapper Pusha T in Toronto

Pusha-T is well-known for his longstanding conflict with Canadian rapper Drake. According to the media, this tension between two performers could have caused the incident.

American Rapper Pusha T was attacked by the audience during a concert in Toronto on Tuesday.

The video shows a crowd beginning to throw drinks at the stage while the rapper performs his song ‘Infrared,' in which Pusha T disses Drake. Then several spectators tried to reach him, storming the stage and starting a violent clash with security and other members of the audience.

​Following the fight, at least three people were transported to the hospital, the police reported without specifying if the injured were fans, members of security or performers.

Pusha T allegedly claimed later that some people from the crowd had been 'paid' to throw drinks at him during the performance.

Pusha response after getting rushed at Daytona concert in Toronto@WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/RGSclP0Krg — andrew (@shadesofgr4y) 21 ноября 2018 г.

​He didn't specify, however, who might have been behind the rush.