WATCH Crowd Storm Stage to Attack Rapper Pusha T in Toronto

American Rapper Pusha T was attacked by the audience during a concert in Toronto on Tuesday.
The video shows a crowd beginning to throw drinks at the stage while the rapper performs his song ‘Infrared,' in which Pusha T disses Drake. Then several spectators tried to reach him, storming the stage and starting a violent clash with security and other members of the audience.
@Drake GOONS TRY TO ATTACK @PUSHA_T 😱😱. Everyone tag @6ixbuzztv @WORLDSTAR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Suo5VgONf— True North Views (@TrueNorthViews) 21 ноября 2018 г.
Following the fight, at least three people were transported to the hospital, the police reported without specifying if the injured were fans, members of security or performers.
Pusha T allegedly claimed later that some people from the crowd had been 'paid' to throw drinks at him during the performance.
Pusha response after getting rushed at Daytona concert in Toronto@WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/RGSclP0Krg— andrew (@shadesofgr4y) 21 ноября 2018 г.
He didn't specify, however, who might have been behind the rush.
