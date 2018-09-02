Register
01:08 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

    US ‘Most Successful Christian Supremacist’: VP Pence Bathes in His Faith

    © AP Photo / Ronen Zvulun
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US Vice President Mike Pence, responding to a critical new biography referring to him as a ‘Christian supremacist,’ again turned to his religious belief system to address allegations of kowtowing to corporate interests and myth-based systems of belief.

    "The Bible says count it all joy when you endure trials of many kinds," drawled Pence, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Friday.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Kerry Reveals Netanyahu Told Him That All Mideast States 'Lie All the Time'

    "Any time I'm criticized for my belief in Jesus Christ, I just breath a prayer of praise," the second-in-line to the US presidency added, cited by Newsweek.

    Released last week, Michael D'Antonio and Peter Eisner's new book ‘The Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence,' labels the former Indiana governor as "the most successful Christian supremacist in American history."

    The book asserts that Pence is currently operating as a "kind of replacement president" who — following what most Americans see as the inevitable departure of the strikingly dysfunctional current US president, Donald Trump — intends to "fashion a nation more pleasing to his god and corporate sponsors," cited by Dailymail.co.uk.

    A groundswell of media attention following the release of advance copies of the book resulted in leading Christians in the US accusing authors and reviewers of varying levels of religious bigotry, according to the New York Times.

    CBN's chief political analyst, David Brody, sought Pence's reaction to the book's release by suggesting: "you've been under attack."

    A portrait of former President George Washington is seen behind the reflection on the New York Stock Exchange
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Through a Glass Darkly: US Economic ‘Boom’ Only a Numbers Game - Report

    Pence responded by restating his go-to answer for governance and policy — based primarily on religion — claiming that the US is "a nation of faith," and adding that he and his religious fundamentalist supporters "stand for the things that we believe in," cited by Usatoday.com.

    The vice president eagerly describes himself as a "Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order."

    Pence, responding in February to an ABC News interview regarding the VP's claim of hearing Christianity's Jesus Christ deity speak to him and tell him what to say, said only: "I'd like to laugh about it, but I really can't."

    Christian fundamentalist GOP candidates, including North Carolina Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris, have increasingly resorted to quoting scripture from their holy books as a way to detail policies of governance, a tendency that has alarmed majority science- and fact-based voters and organizations in the US.

    In one of the most contested November 2018 general elections in the US, Harris's leaning on holy writ to justify a my-way-or-the-highway form of autocracy by religious decree has found many making an easy comparison between GOP lawmakers like Pence and his ilk with the more repressive forms of Islamic fundamentalism.

    "The word of God has the answer to every issue in our lives," asserted Harris in a 2013 speech, declaring that his version of a Christian chief deity "instructs all Christian wives to submit to their husbands," cited by Usatoday.com.

    His opponent, Democratic candidate Dan McCready, responded, "We are all created in God's image. That means men and women are equally valuable and equally capable," according to Newsobserver.com.

    "Harris, is out of step with this district and this century," the Democratic candidate noted.

    Related:

    Islam Set to Overtake Christianity, Become World’s Most Popular Religion
    Who is Muqtada Al-Sadr, the Religious Cleric Who Won Iraq's Election Recount?
    US Justice Department Announces Creation of ‘Religious Liberty Task Force’
    Internet Allows People to Seek Faith Beyond Religious Institutions - Expert
    Tags:
    theocracy, religious extremism, religious fundamentalism, Christianity, Republican Party (United States), Jesus Christ, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, United States, Washington DC, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok