Feeling Old Yet? Beloved First ‘Bond Girl’ Eunice Gayson, Dead at 90

Eunice Gayson - who as Sylvia Trench in 007's 1962 debut, Dr No, played the first Bond girl - has died at the age of 90.

Performing as Sylvia Trench, Gayson's famous first cinematic meeting with the notorious fictional British master spy, played at the time by Sean Connery, occurred over a card table.

Actor Connery was reportedly deeply unnerved by his leading man duties in Dr. No and Gayson — alongside Dr. No director Terence Young — has been credited with assisting the retired Scottish actor to stay focused and calm, as well as instructing him on the delivery of his iconic introductory "Bond…James Bond" line

Gayson — as the only Bond girl to appear in two movies (From Russia with Love was the 2nd) — nonetheless suffered the same fate as other 1960s and 1970s actresses portraying the highly-sexualized role, as her real voice was overdubbed by vocal actor Nikki van der Zyl.

Born in Surrey in 1928, Gayson played many UK screen roles, including the 1958 Hammer Horror scream classic The Revenge of Frankenstein, prior to being chosen as the first iconic Bond girl.

Following her Bond franchise stint, Gayson appeared in the classic TV series The Saint and The Avengers.