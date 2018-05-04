Killer Kebabs: Bad Food Hygiene May Get You in Trouble

According to Swiss health officials, inadequate food hygiene results in 10,000 cases of food poisoning every year.

With the barbeque season already looming, young men are being warned in particular to stick to hygiene rules when grilling meat, chicken or fish or poultry in their backyards.

According to Switzerland’s Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FFSVO), men between the ages 18 and 30 are most susceptible campylobacteriosis, a common foodborne condition fraught with diarrhea, stomach pain and fever.

Some people are not careful enough when preparing meat and fish, the FFSVO warned during its ongoing informational campaign to promote “safe eating.”

“Often raw chicken is not kept separate from meat that has already been cooked,” the Local wrote, quoting FFSVO representative Eva van Beek.

Experts say that young men are often unaware of the health risks of consuming undercooked meat.

“Even if the meat is black on the outside, if it is raw inside it still contains bacteria,” Dirk Bumann of the University of Basel Biozentrum molecular life sciences center told the newspaper.