    Sobibor movie premiere in Warsaw

    Russian War Drama About Nazi Extermination Camp Uprising Premieres in Washington

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian war drama film "Sobibor" about the 1943 uprising at the Nazi death camp in Poland premiered at the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.

    The movie, marking the 75th anniversary of the Sobibor uprising and the commemoration of its victims, was directed by famous Russian actor Konstantin Khabensky who attended the premiere. The film also stars Christopher Lambert.

    The film is based on a true story of the only successful revolt at a Nazi death camp during the Second World War led by Soviet officer Aleksander Pechersky. Some 300 prisoners managed to escape the camp, while only around 50 of them survived the war.

    The Sobibor Nazi death camp operated from May 1942 until October 1943. According to the latest data collected by historians, Nazis killed about 250,000 Jews from Poland and other European countries at this camp.

    The central gate of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Auschwitz
    German Police Present Auschwitz 3D Model to See Camp as Nazi Soldiers Saw It
    State Department Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Thomas Yazdgerdi, Israeli Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Reuven Azar, and former US Ambassador to Russia John Beyrle also attended the event along with a few hundred people including representatives from foreign diplomatic missions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, along with US and Israeli officials.

    The Russian Ambassador said that "Such crimes [as the Holocaust] can never be forgiven or forgotten," adding that recently there have been attempts to rewrite history and "cast a shadow over the heroic victory of our country that together with its allies defeated the Nazis and stopped the German war machine of destruction."

    The showcasing was held with the support of Susan Carmel, Chairman of the American-Russian Cultural Cooperation Foundation. The film is expected to be released on May 3.

