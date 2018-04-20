'Flower Boobs' Take Over Instagram, Set to Become Next Big Summer Trend (PHOTOS)

The art of covering breasts with flowers and petals is expected to become the biggest trend this festival season, as festival goers are actively promoting the look online.
Instagram is already overflowing with pictures of half-naked people that have pretty petals adorning their chests.
The idea reportedly belongs to a customer of a Glastonbury-based shop Face Florals that sells pressed flowers designed for body decorations.
Hanna Webb, who runs the UK-nbased shop, said the "flower boobs" shot uploaded to her company's Instagram page was inspired by one of the customers who decided to stick flower petals to her boobs instead of her face.
"It was actually one of our fabulous customers who started the trend for us", Hanna told the Sun Online.
"The look went crazy on our social media pages, and we've seen the trend repeated across the world since", she said.
Hanna added that the festival world amazes her for it is "an amazing, creative and vibrant one", encouraging everyone to be artistic and stand out from the crowd.
