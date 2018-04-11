Register
00:02 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baikal-Anirban-Choudhury-rides-through-tough-terrain

    Frigid Climate, Friendly Locals: Experience of Two Indians Ice-Cycling on Baikal

    © Photo: Nitin Gera
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Nitin Gera from New Delhi and Anirban D. Choudhury from Kolkata spent a fortnight riding mountain bikes on the frozen Baikal Lake in March this year. This was a unique expedition, considering that Indians traveling to Siberia in winter is unheard of, let alone ice cycling. They spoke to Sputnik about their experiences from this unique expedition.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): It was a quest for adventure that prompted Nitin Gera and Anirban D. Choudhury to take a break from the agreeable subtropical climate of their homes in India and experience the solitude of Siberian winters. In March this year, they packed their mountain bikes and supplies for a self-sufficient ice-expedition to a land that feels like a remote destination to an average Indian tourist.

    Starting from Listvyanka, on the southern tip of Lake Baikal, they biked parallel to the western coast till Bugul'deyka, where an early onset of spring thawing made ice cycling an extremely risky proposition.

    Baikal-riders-posing-with-danger-sign
    © Photo: Nitin Gera
    Baikal-riders-posing-with-danger-sign

    "It was a unique experience. I will never forget the thrill of riding on an endless sheet of ice and being able to maintain high speeds just like on metaled surfaces. This was truly the ice highway," said Gera.

    For Choudhury, the adrenaline rush was in knowing that he was cruising over the world's deepest lake.

    "I think the frozen surface was about one meter thick. The patterns on the ice were exquisite," Choudhury said.

    During winters, Baikal is strewn with ice roads, but travelers still need to be on guard for crevasses. Both the riders slipped and fell into icy ditches a few times but any major mishap was avoided because they were careful and equipped with rescue ropes. Their bikes were fitted with studded tires that provided traction on ice, though riding through snow-covered sections was a slow and arduous task. The nature of ice biking is such that there are a variety of challenges and in Siberia, these are compounded by the harsh and unpredictable weather.

    Gera recalled one particularly stormy day, "We were up against a gale. The wind speeds were close to 80 kilometers-per-hour and we had to move against it to reach the shore that was almost half a kilometer away. We were struggling to hold the bikes down, with all our strength, and almost crawling parallel to the ground. There was no one around to call for help; we were in a sticky situation."

    Choudhury adds, "We truly felt the force of nature that day. Storm clouds were approaching. The shoreline was quite near but moving even a meter was too difficult."

    They managed to cover the half kilometer to safety in a couple of hours. And then their hard work was rewarded by providence when they reached the campsite of a local family. They pitched their tents alongside them, all the while struggling with wind and rain. Soon after, they were treated to the generosity of the native folks.

    "They were a family of seven, hiking and camping on their way back to Listvyanka. They shared their food with us and we gave them a carton of Marlboros as a gesture of gratitude. One gentleman was conversant in English. We had a good time cooking on the campfire with them and spending some warm and jovial moments amidst the chilly rain," Gera said.

    Baikal-camping-with-locals
    © Photo: Nitin Gera
    Baikal-camping-with-locals

    Gera and Choudhury camped at several stops on their itinerary. Whenever they were traveling close to a village, they boarded at homestays. There are a number of budget accommodations along the lake. Bigger towns like Listvyanka also have luxury hotels. There is an upswing in winter tourism in Baikal, as more and more international and domestic visitors go there to experience activities like dog sled and hovercraft rides.

    They were initially worried about communication problems due to the language barrier as none of them know Russian and English is hardly spoken in rural areas.

    "I was apprehensive that language would be a big problem but I was pleasantly surprised to see the ubiquitous use of Google translate. It made conversing a fun activity, almost to the extent of a slight mystery as to what the other person is typing and is going to convey," Gera said.

    During their stay in Irkutsk, language wasn't a problem at all said, Choudhury.

    "We became very friendly with the owner of our guest house in Irkutsk. Most of our conversations were about sports, especially UFC, [Ultimate Fighting Championship.] Apparently there are a lot of UFC fans there. And of course the upcoming FIFA 2018," Choudhury, who is himself an ardent follower of UFC and football, said.

    Both the Indian travelers were heartened by the friendliness of the local folks. They claimed to have met pleasant people during their stay who were always willing to help, sometimes without even being asked. They were treated with scrumptious spreads of meals wherever they boarded. They met all sorts of travelers along the way — tourists who had come with package tours and indulged in luxury activities as well as domestic vacationers doing ice fishing.

    Gera shared his traveler's tips, "There are many tour packages that one can buy and then everything is taken care of. But if you want to chart your own itinerary then you need to do some research and planning. Personally, I think it is better that way, only then you are really exposed to the local people and their culture. Besides, it's easy and safety is not a concern. There are plenty of accommodation options and people are really helpful. With a little experience, you can also identify camping sites."

    • Baikal-Nitin-Gera-Cycling-on-Ice-Crystal
      Baikal-Nitin-Gera-Cycling-on-Ice-Crystal
      © Photo: Nitin Gera
    • Baikal-Anirban D Choudhury takes a break
      Baikal-Anirban D Choudhury takes a break
      © Photo: Nitin Gera
    • Baikal-loaded-cycles-on-Baikal
      Baikal-loaded-cycles-on-Baikal
      © Photo: Nitin Gera
    1 / 3
    © Photo: Nitin Gera
    Baikal-Nitin-Gera-Cycling-on-Ice-Crystal

    Gera and Choudhury are experienced MTB riders and have done many such trips in Ladakh, in India. Having ridden on frozen lakes and rivers in the Trans-Himalayan regions, they felt that Lake Baikal should be their next destination. Gera found it to be the idle choice.

    "I was looking for a challenging winter terrain, and Baikal meets the requirement to the T. [There is] almost 800 kilometers of ice surface, gale force winds, no civilization for kilometers, no surety of the firmness or thickness of the ice sheet, huge crevasses caused by shifting of the lake, and above all, the low temperatures of Siberian winters." Choudhary adds, "Siberia is mystical for foreigners. We've all heard a lot about it since childhood, its harsh winters, its desolation. What better place to start exploring Siberia than Lake Baikal."

    The two Indian daredevils were looking for adventure and that's exactly what they found in Baikal along with its mesmerizing landscapes and warm memories of befriending kind and fun-loving people.

    Related:

    Adrenaline Junkies Zoom Around in 100 Kph Ice-Sailing Race on Lake Baikal
    Heart-Shaped Ice Rink in Russia's Baikal Lake
    Russian Freediver Swims Record 100 Meters Under Baikal’s Half-Meter-Thick Ice
    Ice Storm Race On Frozen Lake Baikal
    Tags:
    Frozen, Indians, adventure, rain, wind, winter, Lake Baikal, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok