Register
18:25 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Young women

    TOP-5 Facts About April Fools' Day

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 10

    April Fools' Day is being celebrated around the world on April 1 and is a day full of pranks and jokes. Here are some interesting facts about this joyful holiday you might not have known.

    1. Difficult to Track

    No one exactly knows when the first Fools' day was celebrated. But the first recorded connection between April 1 and foolishness allegedly dates back to 1392 and was found in Geoffrey Chaucer's work "The Canterbury Tales," which means that the tradition might have started then or even earlier.

    2. History

    Some historians believe the holiday might have been first introduced in France and may be related to a calendar change in the 16th century when the Gregorian calendar was accepted and New Year's Day moved from April 1 to January 1.

    When some French residents refused to accept the change, they were frequently referred to as April fools.

    3. Media's Epic Pranks

    Media outlets in different countries have a long-standing tradition of releasing a fake story to celebrate the April Fools' Day.

    For instance, the BBC released a "report" about Swiss farmers "harvesting spaghetti" in the 1950s, while in 1976, it played up its listeners by saying that on April 1, the gravity of Earth would be temporally reduced and everyone who jumps would feel that they are floating in the air. Many people later called the media outlet to say that they felt the effect.

    READ MORE: All That Glitters: Edgy Gold Fish Prank Lands Swedish Artist in Police Trouble

    In 2008, a media outlet released a video about "flying penguins" in which it claimed that they had escaped the frosty Antarctic weather by flying to warm regions in South America.

    For its part, Swedish national television aired a 5-minute special in 1962 on how one could make a handmade color TV by putting a nylon stocking in front of the black and white screen. There were a lot of people who really tried to put the advice into practice.

    In 1969, the Dutch public broadcaster NTS reported that police officers with remote scanners would patrol the streets to find those who had not paid their radio/TV tax and recommended people wrap their TV and radio sets in aluminum foil to avoid detection. The next day aluminum foil was sold out in all stores across the country.

    4. "Lions in the Tower of London"

    On April 1, 1698, some Brits went to the Tower of London to "see the Lions washed" following a rumor. This is sometimes considered the first large-scale April Fools' prank in British history.

    READ MORE: ‘Stop Playing!' Girlfriend Confuses Proposal For Prank

    5. Celebration in Different Countries

    Residents of Canada and England are used to playing April Fools' jokes only until 12 p.m.

    Italy, Belgium and France frequently call this day April Fish. Part of this tradition is related to a widely spread joke when a person sticks a paper fish to someone's back for fun, without being noticed.

    Related:

    Bambi’s April Fools’ Day Fumble
    Russian Foreign Ministry Pranksters Raise a Smile With April Fools' Day Jape
    Tags:
    holiday, prankster, jokes, April Fools' Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse