First Women's Yoga Center Opens in Gaza

The project is aimed at training some 30 yoga instructors in the densely populated enclave of two million people, where recreational activities for women are hard to come by.

The Hamas-dominated Gaza Strip has experienced three wars with the neighboring Israel in the past 11 years and has the highest unemployment rate on Earth.

But now, at least, Palestinian women have a place to stretch their limbs with yoga and help each other cope with the surrounding chaos.

Amal Khayal teaches the class in a makeshift gym and heads women's activities for Italian charity Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (CISS).

"We are trying to use physical activities to help release psychological pressures so that women here can form a support network for one another," Khayal told Reuters during one of her classes.