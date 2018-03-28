Paralyzed British TV Host Abandoned on a Plane

Sophie Warner, who was the lead presenter covering the 2016 Paralympics and has appeared in several documentaries, was left stranded for 40 minutes in an empty vessel after everyone else had disembarked.

The 33-year-old TV personality tweeted an image of herself stuck on an easyJet plane after the airline staff removed the wheelchair upon landing at London Gatwick airport.

@FrankRGardner same issue at @Gatwick_Airport today. Left on board @easyJet for 40 mins. On stuck in ambulift. No apologies. Only rude staff.. pic.twitter.com/IrhngnRH6o — sophie morgan (@sophmorg) March 27, 2018

​Morgan suffered a spinal cord injury in a traffic accident in 2003, paralyzing her from the waist down.

A Gatwick spokesperson said the airport staff apologized "unreservedly" for the incident, according to the Daily Express.

This mishap came the day after former Paralympian Sophia Warner was asked to prove her disability on another easyJet flight.

The 43-year-old Warner, who has cerebral palsy, has won multiple Paralympic medals from 1998 to 2011. She was told: "You look completely normal".

Another similar story happened a few days ago when BBC correspondent Franl Gardner was stranded on a plane at Heathrow for two hours after his wheelchair was lost.

Here @spinalinjuries we frequently hear stories of bad travel experiences. @FrankRGardner and @sophmorg is not unusual at all. Too many disabled travellers are labeled #secondclasscitizen — must stop. Travel companies must treat ALL customers fairly. https://t.co/46VMQL5bEJ — Spinal Injuries (@spinalinjuries) March 28, 2018

