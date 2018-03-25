Register
01:03 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Looking west away from the stage, the crowd fills Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington.

    The Kids Are Alright: March for Our Lives Largest Protest Rally in DC History

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Life
    Get short URL
    645

    In what is now being recognized as a turning point in America’s long and fractured love affair with guns, Saturday’s March for Our Lives has now gone on record as the largest single protest march in the history of the United States capitol.

    Alongside demonstrations in over a thousand cities worldwide, Washington DC saw a crowd that early estimates place at over 800,000, putting the rally for common-sense gun regulation in America as the largest demonstration ever recorded in the capitol city, eclipsing the January Women's March, as well as 20th century marches protesting the Vietnam War and endemic racism in the US.

    People and students hold signs while rallying in the street during the March for Our Lives demanding stricter gun control laws at the Miami Beach Senior High School, in Miami, Florida, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Javier Galeano
    March for Our Lives: People Protest Gun Violence in Washington, DC (VIDEO)

    Early estimates and satellite photos put the attendance figure for March for Our Lives at some 800,000, well over the 500,000 anticipated by organizers and above the January 21, 2017, Women's March, as well as the 1969 demonstration against the Vietnam War, both of which were estimated at around half a million.

    The 800,000 figure does not include marches, rallies and demonstrations held around the world in hundreds of cities, as attendees, tired of endless platitudes and non action from election officials regarding common-sense gun regulation, joined the March for Our Lives teenage organizers who were compelled to act after seeing 17 classmates and school staff shot dead by automatic weapon fire on February 14 in Florida.

    Previous marches in Washington DC have brought enormous amounts of people seeking change at the legislative level, including the 1995 Million Man March — which sought to "convey to the world a vastly different picture of the black male," according to event organizers, while addressing endemic racism in the US against African American men. That march saw an estimated 450,000 to a million attendees, although those figures have long been in dispute.

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic ‘I Have a Dream' speech was given at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, to an estimated 250,000, according to historians.

    Related:

    'Women's March' Against Trump in Washington (VIDEO)
    2018 Women's March in US Gathers Hundreds of Thousands of Participants
    Second Women’s March Since Trump Inauguration Sees Larger Turnout in Many Cities
    Tags:
    institutional racism, antiwar, civil rights movement, protest rally, demonstration, protest, march, Vietnam War, Women's March on Washington, Womens March, Martin Luther King Jr, Florida, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse