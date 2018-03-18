Study Reveals Which Sport Raises Sex Desire

Scientists believe that some sporting activities, like cycling, may improve your sex life. A new research has, however, also found a darker side of riding a bike.

Women who regularly engage in cycling experience an increase in sexual desire, scientists at the University of California in San Francisco found, in a study published by MedicalXpress.

The research concluded that active female bicyclers in general have better sexual function and are less likely to suffer sexual disorders compared to women who don't do sports.

Thus, the research refuted some previous studies suggesting that bike riders are more likely to have serious sexual problems than non-cyclists.

At the same time, the researchers stressed, that they more often suffer from a urinary tract infection, genital numbness and saddle sores.

The infections often occur due to the pressure that the seat exerts on the intimate area, "pushing" pathogenic bacteria deep into the body. Long bike rides might also lead to the clamping of blood vessels and, as a consequence, to numbness of the genital organs.

The study involved 3,118 women, half of whom regularly ride a bicycle. Physicians compared the state of their health, taking into account factors such as age, general condition of the cardiovascular system and body mass index.