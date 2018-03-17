Dolce Vita: Portugal Unveils Most Expensive Bon-Bon in the World

Portuguese confectioner Daniel Gomes has created a candy consisting of pure 23-carat gold during the international chocolate fair in the city of Obidos.

The most expensive bon-bon in the world was presented at the International Chocolate Festival in Portugal, The Portugal News reported.

The pretentious chocolate called "Glorious" is coated with 23-carat gold and costs 7,728 euros.

The sweet treat, among other things, consists of black chocolate, white truffle oil, Madagascar vanilla and a secret ingredient.

Its creator, Daniel Gomes, had reportedly been working on it for over a year.

The exclusive dessert has been released in a limited batch — just 1,000 pieces.

Each candy is wrapped in a special box, decorated with Swarovski crystals, pearls and gold engraving.

The invention has already been exported to the United Arab Emirates, Angola, Argentina and Russia.