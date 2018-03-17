Dolce Vita: Portugal Unveils Most Expensive Bon-Bon in the World

The most expensive bon-bon in the world was presented at the International Chocolate Festival in Portugal, The Portugal News reported.
The pretentious chocolate called "Glorious" is coated with 23-carat gold and costs 7,728 euros.
The sweet treat, among other things, consists of black chocolate, white truffle oil, Madagascar vanilla and a secret ingredient.
READ MORE: 'I Love Candy'! 44 Tons of Chocolate Worth 400,000 Euros Stolen in Germany
Its creator, Daniel Gomes, had reportedly been working on it for over a year.
The exclusive dessert has been released in a limited batch — just 1,000 pieces.
Each candy is wrapped in a special box, decorated with Swarovski crystals, pearls and gold engraving.
The invention has already been exported to the United Arab Emirates, Angola, Argentina and Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)