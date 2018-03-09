Low Blow: Men Are Four Times More Likely Than Women to Get Cancer From Oral Sex

Although it might seem surprising, the disease can be contracted even by virgins who have never had traditional sex.

Men are more prone to getting cancer from oral sex than women because their immune system is weaker than that of their female partners, the Daily Mail reported, referring to Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, a researcher from the University of Florida.

This is in particular due to the cancer-causing human papillomavirus (HPV), the most common sexually transmitted disease in the United States.

Even men who have never had traditional sex may get infected via oral sex, the scientist argued.

The reasons for this are that men are considered more willing to engage in oral sex due to their higher interest in sexual experimentation.

In addition, fewer boys than girls are vaccinated against HPV, a preventive measure recommended in the US for children aged between 11 and 12.

HPV can cause cancers of the throat, anus, penis in men and vulva, vagina and cervix in women. Around 79 million people in the US are infected with HPV.