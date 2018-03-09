Ex-Porn Star Turned Down Alleged Killer's Invite to Ride on His Sub

A retired adult film actress has revealed that Danish inventor Peter Madsen invited her to join him on his submarine just weeks before he hacked apart a Swedish journalist he had taken on a ride on his submersible.

Dorthe Damsgaard said she turned down Peter Madsen’s offer to board the submarine after he made “no secret to me about having sexual fantasies.”

Damsgaard said she refused because she “had a bad feeling about it.”

“He could be a well-spoken and charismatic person who could speak for hours about his submarine. And then… a much darker side,” she added.

Madsen went before Copenhagen’s City Court on Thursday on charges of murdering and dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall, 30, in his submarine during their August 2017 trip off the eastern coast of Denmark.

He denied killing Wall, insisting that she died accidentally inside his UC3 Nautilus sub on August 21, while he was on deck. However, he admitted hacking her body apart and throwing her limbs, head and torso overboard in what he described as a “burial at sea.”

​Peter Madsen initially told authorities he had dropped Kim Wall off on a Copenhagen island several hours after she boarded the submarine to interview him.

