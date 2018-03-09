Ex-Porn Star Turned Down Alleged Killer's Invite to Ride on His Sub

Dorthe Damsgaard said she turned down Peter Madsen’s offer to board the submarine after he made “no secret to me about having sexual fantasies.”
Damsgaard said she refused because she “had a bad feeling about it.”
“He could be a well-spoken and charismatic person who could speak for hours about his submarine. And then… a much darker side,” she added.
He denied killing Wall, insisting that she died accidentally inside his UC3 Nautilus sub on August 21, while he was on deck. However, he admitted hacking her body apart and throwing her limbs, head and torso overboard in what he described as a “burial at sea.”
20 августа 2014 г.
Peter Madsen initially told authorities he had dropped Kim Wall off on a Copenhagen island several hours after she boarded the submarine to interview him.
READ MORE: Torture Videos Found on Computer Belonging to Kim Wall's Alleged Killer
All comments
Show new comments (0)