Register
15:07 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A couple

    Bedroom Saga: Scientists Teach You Easy Way to Make Sex Great Again

    CC0
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 11

    If you are dissatisfied with your sexual relationship, simple steps might help to change the situation for the better, researchers believe.

    There is a direct connection between the quality of a person's sex life and duration of sleep, professor of psychology at the University of Florida, Laurie Mintz, revealed in a study published by The Conversation.

    Mintz noticed that every third adult American doesn't get enough sleep. At the same time, 31 percent of men and 45 percent of women are not satisfied with their sex lives.

    "While these might seem like distinct concerns, they are actually highly related," the researcher wrote.

    The psychologist is confident that the two problems are closely related to each other. And not only do these two things take place in one common place — in the bedroom, but also they have a common cause behind them, namely stress. According to Mintz, people often get stuck in a kind of vicious circle.

    "Lack of sleep can lead to sexual problems and a lack of sex can lead to sleep problems. Conversely, a good night's sleep can lead to a greater interest in sex, and orgasmic sex can result in a better night's sleep," she wrote.

    The expert gives a couple of basic recommendations that might help at least partially resolve this dilemma. Thus, it's important to follow both sleep hygiene and sex routine suggestions. For example, one could stick to a schedule, both for sleep and for sexual encounters, reduce gadget usage and use the bedroom for no other purposes than sex and sleep.

    READ MORE: Dangers of Insomnia: Scientists Uncover Link Between Poor Sleep and Alcoholism

    Earlier, researchers uncovered other negative consequences of the lack of sleep. Thus, scientists from Yale University came to the conclusion that poor sleep can lead to heavier consumption of alcohol among young people, while researchers from the University of California in Los Angeles found that a lack of sleep slows down brain activity, which, in turn, can lead to cognitive disorders, causing temporary memory dips and vision problems.

    Related:

    Over 30% of French Women Claim Faced Sexual Harassment at Work - Survey
    Japan Schools Promote Sexual Equality in Dress Code
    No Go-Go Bars: Thailand to Oppose 'Sex Tourism'
    Tags:
    study, relationship, insomnia, sleep, couple, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok