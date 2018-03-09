Bedroom Saga: Scientists Teach You Easy Way to Make Sex Great Again

If you are dissatisfied with your sexual relationship, simple steps might help to change the situation for the better, researchers believe.

There is a direct connection between the quality of a person's sex life and duration of sleep, professor of psychology at the University of Florida, Laurie Mintz, revealed in a study published by The Conversation.

Mintz noticed that every third adult American doesn't get enough sleep. At the same time, 31 percent of men and 45 percent of women are not satisfied with their sex lives.

"While these might seem like distinct concerns, they are actually highly related," the researcher wrote.

The psychologist is confident that the two problems are closely related to each other. And not only do these two things take place in one common place — in the bedroom, but also they have a common cause behind them, namely stress. According to Mintz, people often get stuck in a kind of vicious circle.

"Lack of sleep can lead to sexual problems and a lack of sex can lead to sleep problems. Conversely, a good night's sleep can lead to a greater interest in sex, and orgasmic sex can result in a better night's sleep," she wrote.

The expert gives a couple of basic recommendations that might help at least partially resolve this dilemma. Thus, it's important to follow both sleep hygiene and sex routine suggestions. For example, one could stick to a schedule, both for sleep and for sexual encounters, reduce gadget usage and use the bedroom for no other purposes than sex and sleep.

Earlier, researchers uncovered other negative consequences of the lack of sleep. Thus, scientists from Yale University came to the conclusion that poor sleep can lead to heavier consumption of alcohol among young people, while researchers from the University of California in Los Angeles found that a lack of sleep slows down brain activity, which, in turn, can lead to cognitive disorders, causing temporary memory dips and vision problems.