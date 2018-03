Neymar's Girlfriend Sets the Internet Abuzz With Topless Photo (PHOTOS)

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar, downbeat after his team’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions’ League Round of 16 game, has received an uplifting graphic cheer from his Brazilian inamorata, Bruna Marquezine.

In a bid to brighten the spirits of her beloved, who is currently recovering from a foot injury and had to watch the game from the sidelines, the stunning Bruna Marquezine sent him a snapshot of her posing topless with just an arm covering her breasts.

© AFP 2018/ TORU YAMANAKA French Paris St.-Germain F.C. Confirms Contract with Brazil Striker Neymar

Marquezine's online photo, captioned “BREATHE,” has garnered over 1.7 million likes from her 26.7 million followers.

The injured Neymar, currently convalescing from foot surgery, sat out the second leg of PSG’s 1-2 defeat in a Round of 16 game at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening.

He traveled to his native Brazil for surgery and is expected to resume training in about six weeks.

READ MORE: Topless Tuesdays? Berkeley Considers Allowing Women to Bare Breasts in Public