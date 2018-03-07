Aircraft or Witchcraft: How to Improve Air Safety With Magic

When a country is unable to ensure airline safety it could look to the forces of the occult to remedy the situation.

Nigerian Senator Sam Anyanwu representing the country’s state of Imo East, pitched the idea when contributing to a debate on how best to curb air mishaps in the Western African nation, the local Daily Post newspaper reported.

“It is shameful that Nigeria does not have any national carrier. I think every responsible government should look at this issue. If the aircraft cannot be maintained, let’s use witchcraft and start flying. That is the truth,” Anyanwu said.

Stella Oduah, a Senator representing the state of Anambra North, responded by saying that the problem with the aviation sector was funding.

“The problem is funding, you need money to train and maintain aircraft,” Oduah argued.

In January, a man was beaten unconscious by an angry mob in the Nigerian state of Rivers for allegedly using magic to turn a human being into a goat.

The 36-year-old man was seen being followed around by a black goat, which raised suspicions among locals who accused him of practicing voodoo.