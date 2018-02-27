WATCH Siberians Say Farewell to Winter With Ice Buckets

While most humans prefer to stay inside when temperatures take a nosedive, some people seem to enjoy the biting cold outside and Siberians are certainly no strangers to this awe-inspiring predilection.

Defying the unusually cold spell that has hit most of Russia, a group of hardy ice swimmers in Novokuznetsk poured icy water over themselves and danced in the cold in a local park as the temperatures reached lows of minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Members of the “Walruses of Novokuznetsk” group in Siberia stripped down to their swimming trunks and swimsuits to do the ice-bucket challenge and exercise outdoors in sub-zero temperatures on Sunday celebrating the end of winter in true Siberian style.

