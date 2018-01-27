Register
03:39 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eating humans is not nutritious.

    Remains of Earliest Homo Sapiens Outside of Africa Found in Israel

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    112

    A nearly 200,000-year-old piece of fossilized human remains has been discovered in Israel, upending theories of when humans first emerged from Africa, as the sample is tens or even hundreds of thousands of years older than any previously discovered human remains outside of Africa.

    The jawbone fragment and seven teeth were unearthed in Misliya cave along the western slopes of Mount Carmel, 7.5 miles from the major city of Haifa. On Thursday, researchers announced that they had dated it to be between 177,000 and 194,000 years ago, making it the oldest known Homo sapiens fossil ever to be found outside of Africa.

    Other items discovered in the cave include the remains of fires, burned animal bones and stone tools and weapons that were considered sophisticated at the time.

    The 530-million-year-old fossil is thought to contain the oldest eye ever found
    © Photo: Gennadi Baranov
    Now You See Me: Oldest Eye Ever Found in 530-Million-Year-Old Fossil

    Humans first appeared in Africa, with the oldest fossils of Homo sapiens discovered roughly 300,000 years ago. The oldest fossils to be discovered outside of Africa, however, were dated to be between 90,000 and 120,000 years old.

    In other words, the Misliya jawbone proves that humans may have emerged from Africa between 57,000 and 104,000 years before they were believed to.

    "This is an exciting discovery that confirms other suggestions of an earlier migration out of Africa," said paleoanthropologist Rolf Quam of Binghamton University in New York, who co-authored the study.

    Fossilised teeth of 145 million year-old 'rat' that is mankind's oldest ancestor discovered in Dorset by student
    © Photo: Youtube/807 News
    'Jaw Dropping' Discovery: Fossils of Oldest Mammals Found in Southern England (VIDEO)

    Quam added that genetic evidence had suggested that the migration out of Africa had taken place earlier than what was believed. "Now we finally have fossil evidence of this migration, in addition to inferences drawn from ancient DNA studies and archaeological sites," he told Science, which published the article.

    Quam added that the Misliya humans' tribe was likely nomadic, following prey or warm weather, which was what eventually led them out of Africa. "They were capable hunters of large game species including wild cattle, deer and gazelles. They also made extensive use of plant materials, including perhaps for bedding," Quam said.

    The discovery also has played into the ongoing debate as to what route early humans used to exit Africa. Some researchers believe that they went along the Bab al-Mandeb strait in what is now southern Saudi Arabia, while others have advocated that they traveled through the Nile valley in Egypt to enter modern day Israel via the Sinai.

    Archaeologist tools
    CC0
    Ancient Sea Monster: 150 Million-Year-Old Fossils Discovered in India (PHOTO)

    This find obviously strengthens the latter theory, according to study lead and Tel Aviv University paleoanthropologist Israel Hershkovitz.

    "The moment you say there is modern Homo sapiens in Israel between 170,000 to 200,000 years ago, suddenly all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place," Hershkovitz said.

    He went on to say that the sample actually was more human-like than the samples discovered in Africa, which still had some traits of humanity's progenitor species. "You could say that it's not just the oldest Homo sapiens outside of Africa, it's the oldest Homo sapiens there is, period," Hershkovitz adds. "The fossils found in Africa still had many archaic traits, but here we are talking about fully modern people."

    Related:

    'History Shows Humans Cannot Stop Technological Advancements'- Specialist
    Scientists Fear Deadly ‘Zombie Deer Disease’ Could Soon Make Leap to Humans
    Salamander Study to Help Bring Regeneration Abilities to Humans – Researcher
    New Zealand Rules to Grant 'Personality' to Mountain, Equate It With Humans
    Humans on Earth Will Perish in 600 Years, Stephen Hawking Warns
    Tags:
    fossilized remains, homo sapiens, fossil, tel aviv university, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok