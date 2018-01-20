Register
    A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013. British Airways is the first UK airline to take delivery of the A380 and the first long-haul flight will be to Los Angeles on September 24, 2013

    300 Lives Saved: Reportedly Tipsy Pilot Pulled Off Plane Moments Before Takeoff

    150

    Alcohol-wary pilots prevented their allegedly drunk colleague from flying a jumbo jet with 300 passengers on board, according to British media reports.

    A British Airways pilot was taken off a plane just moments before take-off, after fellow crew members feared he might have had a drop too much.

    They tipped-off the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and, heading for the cockpit, cuffed the reportedly tipsy first officer and led him away.

    One of the plane’s three pilots, the first officer, was to fly the jumbo aircraft most of the 11-hour trip.

    READ MORE: Flying High: Pilot Who Passed Out in Cockpit Pleads Guilty to Showing Up Drunk

    The incident delayed the departure of Boeing 777, BA Flight 2063to Mauritius, which was due to leave London’s Gatwick Airport on Thursday evening.

    “We are sorry for the delay to our customers. The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority," a British Airways representative told The Mirror Online.

