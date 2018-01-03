Register
    Harvey Weinstein attends The Weinstein Company and Lexus Present Lexus Short Films at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, in Los Angeles

    Into the Grinder: Harvey Weinstein’s Case Goes to Prosecutors

    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello/Invision
    In the wake of a flurry of accusations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, prosecutors are now considering criminal cases involving the disgraced movie mogul, media reports have said.

    The two investigations handed over by Beverly Hills police, are the first cases to be considered by prosecutors since dozens of women accused the onetime Miramax founder and CEO of sexual harassment and assault.

    “Two cases have been presented to our office by the Beverly Hills police department regarding Mr. Weinstein and are under review,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles county district attorney’s office, announced on Tuesday, the Guardian wrote.

    Prosecutors have also received five files on movie director James Toback, who had already been accused of sexual harassment by numerous actresses and has now also been publicly accused of sexual harassment by Selma Blair, Julianne Moore and several other actresses.

    Producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the War and Peace panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Richard Shotwell/Invision
    ‘Predators Thrive in Shadows:’ Six Women File Class Action Lawsuit Against ‘Weinstein Sexual Enterprise’
    Toback denies media reports about more than 200 women allegedly having come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

    A taskforce established by district attorney Jackie Lacey to handle the criminal complaints concerning the Hollywood sex scandal has received “multiple complaints” against Weinstein, 65, who has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex, the newspaper reported.

    In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker wrote about dozens of women who had accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape.

    ​More than 80 women working in  the movie industry subsequently accused Weinstein of such acts.

    ​Shortly after the first allegations, Weinstein was dismissed by his company, The Weinstein Company, and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other professional associations.

    READ MORE: Salma Hayek's Attack on 'Monster' Weinstein Sets Twitter Abuzz

    The scandal triggered many similar allegations against powerful men around the world, and has led to many of them being ousted from their positions.

