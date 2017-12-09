Register
05:03 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Capitol Hill is the most prestigious address in Washington, DC and the political center of the nation’s capitol with the Capitol Building set atop a hill overlooking the National Mall. Members of Congress and their staff, lobbyists and journalists live on Capitol Hill.

    The Capital of Capital: Five Richest Counties in US Are All DC Suburbs

    © Flickr/ www.GlynLowe.com
    Life
    Get short URL
    101

    A new list from the Census Bureau has found that the five richest counties in the US by median household income have something in common: all five of them are suburbs in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

    They are Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, and Loudon County in Virginia as well as Howard County in Maryland.

    In the case of all of them except Arlington, the median household income was more than double that of the national average of $55,322. Loudon County, the wealthiest, had a median household income of $125,672. We hope they invite us to their house parties!

    Cat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Sneak and Destroy: Homeless Cats Recruited to Exterminate Washington, DC, Rats

    Four other DC metropolitan area suburbs are in the top 20: Fairfax City (ninth), Prince William County (seventeenth), Stafford County (twentieth) all in Virginia and Montgomery County (fourteenth) in Maryland.

    In other words, nine of the 20 richest counties in the US are suburbs of DC.

    "Hollywood for Ugly People" isn't the only city to have attracted large numbers of wealthy suburbanites. New York City has five of the top twenty around it, while San Francisco has three.

    Efforts by Congressional opponents of US President Barack Obama’s Cuba policy will likely be unsuccessful: experts
    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    US Congress Passes Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

    The wealth of DC is easy to understand: it's the headquarters of the largest employer in the United States, the US federal government. Uncle Sam signs the paychecks of 4.4 million Americans, making Washington an employer twice as large as Wal-Mart, the biggest private employer of Americans.

    All of the executive branches of the US government are headquartered in Washington, DC, as are independent agencies such as NASA and the CIA.

    The DC metropolitan area is also home to gigantic government contractors, such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

    Related:

    Washington DC Police Respond to 'Active Shooter' Report Near White House
    All We Hear is Radio Sputnik: Russians Invade 1390 AM Radio Station in DC
    DC's Projectionist Protester Takes Movement to Japan (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    White House Fail: DC Chef Serves 1.5 Million Meals To Hungry Puerto Ricans
    Sneak and Destroy: Homeless Cats Recruited to Exterminate Washington, DC, Rats
    Tags:
    rich, suburb, US Census Bureau, San Francisco, New York City, Arlington, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok