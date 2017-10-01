Marilyn Manson Injured in Bizarre On-Stage Incident in New York (VIDEO)

American rocker Marilyn Manson was injured during a gig at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York when a piece of the set crashed down on him during the performance. He was taken from the stage and the concert was canceled.

The band was some 45 minutes into their set and was playing their cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)." As seen in the video by a concert-goer, the incident happened when Manson started climbing on a giant replica of two pistols. While doing so, the prop fell on the singer.

One of the attendees told the New York Post that Manson was lying listless on stage while people continued chanting his name.

Some 20 minutes later, the announcement came that the concert had been halted "due to injury."

​Manson was taken to a local hospital, according to his representative.

A source familiar with the situation told Variety that the singer "should be fine."

