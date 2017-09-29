Register
02:37 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Steak

    Eat Steak, Lose Weight? New Brain Research Says Sure

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 73 0 0

    A team of UK scientists has discovered that certain cells in our brains react to amino acids contained in certain foods in a way that makes us feel fuller. This discovery could prove a significant breakthrough in the battle against obesity.

    A group of UK scientists has discovered that certain foods can make us feel fuller than others, thanks to special brain cells called tanycytes. The team of researchers from the University of Warwick was able for the first time to point out exactly which brain cells detect nutrients in food and contribute to the feeling of satiety.

    Tanycytes have been known for a while, but their role in satiety wasn't clear. However, when the Warwick researchers infused mice brains with lysine and arginine (two essential amino acids found in almost every protein), they saw tanycytes react within some 30 seconds.

    "The tanycytes detected the amino cells and sent signals to the brain center that controls appetite and body weight," a report by Reliawire reads.

    The discovery was made possible because the researchers made the amino acids fluorescent.

    "More specifically, the authors explain, it was known that tanycytes are able to detect glucose in the cerebrospinal fluid, but the new research shows that essential amino acids can activate these neurons and make us feel less hungry," a report on the research in Medical News today says.

    Old couple
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Smile Even Though Your Arm Is Aching, Study Says It Will Boost Your Flu Jab
    Consequently, the researchers discovered that amino acids are normally detected by the umami taste receptors, i.e., those that detect monosodium glutamate or MSG, the much-beloved and criticized taste enhancer. By blocking or removing those receptors, the scientist found they could make the tanycytes stop responding.

    So what, you might ask? Well, some foods contain more amino acids that stimulate tanycytes than others.

    According to Reliawire and online diet websites, some of those foods are pork shoulder, beef sirloin steak, chicken, mackerel, plums, apricots, avocados, lentils and almonds.

    Eating these products would make you feel full sooner, so that you're going to eat less — or at least that's the idea.

    "Finding that tanycytes […] directly sense amino acids has very significant implications for coming up with new ways to help people to control their body weight within healthy bounds," says Nicholas Dale, professor of Neuroscience at Warwick.

    This discovery may — in theory — lead to the development of the magic ‘hunger pills' that would make your brain feel as if you'd just had a great meal. Considering two thirds of the UK's population struggles to some extent with obesity, according to the Telegraph, such a remedy might be a best seller. However, more research is needed.

    "A more detailed understanding of how food intake and energy expenditure are determined in the brain may lead to the development of new strategies for overcoming the obesity epidemic and other metabolic disorders," the researchers conclude.

    Related:

    New Research Suggests Life on Earth Existed Way Earlier Than You Expect
    Survival is at Stake: Expert Urges More Funding for New Antibiotics Research
    Lightning Strikes Triggered by Human Shipping Activity, Research Finds
    Tags:
    brain, cells, research, food, University of Warwick, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok