Register
02:21 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Empty desks in a classroom

    Idaho School Won't Ban George Orwell's ‘1984' But Will Offer Alternative

    Cali4beach
    Life
    Get short URL
    315930

    Easing the concerns of book-lovers around the world, officials with Idaho's Rigby High School and the Jefferson School District 251 announced Tuesday they will not ban George Orwell's dystopian novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," despite having received complaints about the book from parents.

    "We appreciate individuals who have reached out to us to share their concerns, but it is simply not true that ‘1984' has been banned at Rigby High School," Lisa Sherick, the Jefferson School District superintendent, said in a statement Tuesday. "What is true: parent complaints were received."

    People walk past the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California on December 29, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Josh Edelson
    Ignorance is Strength: State Department's Russia 'Tit for Tat' Remarks 'Reminiscent of Orwell's 1984'
    "We take parent concerns seriously and have a policy in place to identify options in rare circumstances when a parent objects to specific classroom materials," the school official added.

    The school was previously considering a ban on the dystopian novel after a few parents complained about a violent, sexually-charged passage in which Winston, the novel's protagonist, is aroused but is frustrated because physical love is forbidden in the book's setting.

    The passage reads:

    "Suddenly, by the sort of violent effort with which one wrenches one's head away from the pillow in a nightmare, Winston succeeded in transferring his hatred from the face on the screen to the dark-haired girl behind him. Vivid, beautiful hallucinations flashed through his mind. He would flog her to death with a rubber truncheon. He would tie her naked to a stake and shoot her full of arrows like Saint Sebastian. He would ravish her and cut her throat at the moment of climax. Better than before, moreover, he realized why it was that he hated her. He hated her because she was young and pretty and sexless, because he wanted to go to bed with her and would never do so, because round her sweet supple waist, which seemed to ask you to encircle it with your arm, there was only the odious scarlet sash, aggressive symbol of chastity."

    While officials considered removing the novel from the school's teaching materials, the principal had instructors currently teaching the controversial book in two senior government classes at Rigby High cease its use until the administration could find a solution.

    According to the superintendent's statement, the final decision was simple: instruction on the novel would resume as normal. If any objections arose again, "an alternative lesson [would] be provided."

    And yet, somehow, the alternative lesson "did not reach the classroom." Instead, copies of "Nineteen Eighty-Four" were collected.

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Alternative Facts: Cinemas Worldwide Screen ‘1984’ to Protest Trump
    Once the administration heard about the mishap they issued a directive to return the novels and resume lessons using them.

    Speaking to Idaho Education News, one teacher refused to clarify the issue, while a Rigby High student told the outlet that teachers simply didn't understand what was going on.

    Since news first broke about the ongoing issue, more than 500 people have signed an online petition launched to denounce the administrators for considering the ban.

    "Censorship has no place in education," Nathan Barnhill, one of the petition's signers wrote Tuesday. "If students are not allowed to tackle difficult subjects in high school, then you are condemning them to a life of ignorance. Less bubble wrap please."

    The petition, set up Friday, received more supporters at the start of "Banned Book Week," which runs from September 24 to the 30, Raw Story reported. 

    Related:

    Thoughtcrime: Sales of 1984 Spike After ‘Alternative Facts’ Comment
    '1984': EU Resolution on Russian Media First Step Toward 'Total Censorship'
    'Classic Orwellian 1984': Czech Republic to Establish Anti-Propaganda Unit
    1984 Redux: Welcome to the Age of Orwellian Geopolitics!
    UK's 'Big Brother' Gov't Slammed for Using 1984-Style Ancient Snooping Law
    Tags:
    1984, book, ban, Idaho
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok