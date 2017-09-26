Is It Witchcraft? Make-Up Artist Paints Surreal Optical Illusions on Her Face

It's roughly a month before Halloween, and if you are looking for inspiration, one amazingly skillful Canadian artist has taken creating of blood-chilling impressions to the next level. Check out her Dali-inspired "faceless" make-up, multiple-eyed look and chopped face imitation.

Mimi Choi is a 31-year-old teacher from Vancouver, Canada, who switched gears and became an extraordinary make-up artist. She has been doing make-up for three years so far, but her skills are absolutely out of this world.

Inspired by Salvador Dali's bronze statue "Surrealist Newton" and melting clocks from "The Persistence of Memory," the makeup artist has mastered the skill of making her face appear hollow or seem like it is melting down her chin.

The "faceless make-up" craze (yes, that's a real person on the left). Mimi Choi draws inspiration from Salvador Dali's "Surrealist Newton."

For most of her incredible works of art, Mimi uses her face and body as canvases and various make-up products as paints, but neither Photoshop nor special effects are applied. To achieve finer strokes, Mimi uses paint brushes.

Even sushi comes to life in her incredible masterpieces!

But some of her hyperreal optical illusions have a super-trippy effect and are likely to send shivers down your spine.