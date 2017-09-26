Register
03:08 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Depression

    New Study Suggests Strong Link Between Suicidal Thoughts and Brain Inflammation

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor / Depression
    Life
    Get short URL
    214020

    A growing body of research, including a 2015 study led by Elaine Setiawan published in JAMA Psychiatry, indicates a correlation between brain inflammation and some major depressive disorders.

    However, a recently published study in the journal Biological Psychiatry more specifically suggests that there may be a link between brain inflammation and suicidal thoughts.

    The 2015 study found a strong link between depressive episodes and increased neuroinflammation, measured by enhanced microglial activity in the brain. Microglia are a type of immune cell located throughout the brain and spinal cord that act as the main active defense in the central nervous system.

    Inspired by the study, Dr. Peter Talbot from the University of Manchester decided to investigate whether increased microglial activity is linked specifically to suicidal thoughts. 

    Depression
    CC BY 2.0 / Victor / Depression
    'A Piece in the Jigsaw': New Theory Links Depression to Immune Disorders

    Talbot's study analyzed the brains of 14 patients with moderate-to-severe depression and suicidal ideation and 13 subjects who did not report depression or such thoughts. The researchers used PET scans, which employ radiation to measure translocator protein (TSPO) levels to activate the microglia.

    The results reveal that there is a strong correlation between people with suicidal thoughts and enhanced neuroinflammation.

    Microglial activity was mostly increased in the anterior cingulate cortex of the depressed patients, the part of the brain responsible for mood regulation. To a lesser degree, they also showed increased inflammation of the insular cortex, which helps regulate emotional function, and of the prefrontal cortex, responsible for cognitive processes related to behavior.

    Brain studies of dead suicidal patients have shown increased inflammation in the same regions of the brain. 

    This file photo taken on May 26, 2012 shows Linkin Park's American lead singer Chester Bennington during the Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon.
    © AFP 2017/ PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Why Rich And Famous Stars Like Linkin Park Singer Are Not Immune to Depression

    "Our findings are the first results in living depressed patients to suggest that this microglial activation is most prominent with those with suicidal thinking," Talbot said.

    Dr. John Krystal, the editor of Biological Psychiatry, commented on the significance of this observation in the field of depression. "This observation is particularly important in light of recent evidence supporting a personalized medicine approach to depression, i.e., that anti-inflammatory drugs may have antidepressant effects that are limited to patients with demonstrable inflammation," Krystal said.

    According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US.

    Related:

    Psychedelic Psychology: LSD Can Treat Anxiety and Depression
    Dangerous Blues: WHO Warns That the World Slipping Into Depression
    Game On: Study Reveals Video Games Can Help Treat Depression
    Chores Are Cool Again: New Study Reveals Vacuuming Extends Your Life
    Sleep Less, Feel Good: Sleep Deprivation Helps Cure Depression - Study
    Tags:
    brain, Suicidal, depression, study, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok