Kawaii Kitties! Feline Twins Hugging in Tiny Bed Melt Hearts Across the Internet

Amelie and Canele are two twin kittens born in the end of February in Japan. The little balls of fur love to sleep side by side, and Internet users are totally obsessed with the way the kitties snuggle up.
アメリとカヌレは2月27日生まれの双子猫。元の飼い主さんに保健所に持ち込まれ、ボランティアさんに保護して頂き、ご縁あって我が家へ😌先住猫の優しくハンサムなそら兄たんお気に入りのIKEAベッドでねんねする姿をこんな風に撮りだめてきました♡生まれてきてくれてありがとう✨ pic.twitter.com/QEocSGspQd— アメカヌちゃんとそらたん @ねこ休み展 (@SoraAmeCane) 19 сентября 2017 г.
It seems they can't sleep without having one another to cuddle in their IKEA miniature bed. Sometimes, the feline brother and sister hug under a duvet, with their heads nestled on a pillow.
Twitterのみにゃさんにもほっこりをお届けするため、アメカヌのねんねを置いておきます💕素敵な１日を❤️ pic.twitter.com/qlzbQckdko— アメカヌちゃんとそらたん @ねこ休み展 (@SoraAmeCane) 17 сентября 2017 г.
In other weirdly adorable videos, the inseparable duo can be seen sleeping in very human-like positions. Judging by the look of pure bliss on their lovely faces, Amelie and Canele were exhausted throughout the busy day of playing with toys and chasing each other.
朝ごはんモリモリ食べて今日もがんばろー😻— アメカヌちゃんとそらたん @ねこ休み展 (@SoraAmeCane) 24 сентября 2017 г.
この器は下からも食べてる所が見えるの🤤考えた人すごいなぁ💕
ねこ休み展in名古屋まであと4日🐈🐾 pic.twitter.com/x4EYFwlNkD
The cats' owner, Rie Tamura, who literally can't stop filming them (much to the amusement of the Internet users), rescued the little twins from a shelter.
The pair of kitties also has an elder brother, Sora. All three of them are quite popular online: their very own Instagram account has more than 84k fans, and it looks like this number will only grow!
All comments
Show new comments (0)