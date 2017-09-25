Harmony Inside and Out: The Plus-Size Models Who Live Life to the Full (PHOTOS)

Plus-size models often come under fire for promoting obesity propaganda, are labeled as “unattractive” and abused for their extra pounds. But as the saying goes, haters gonna hate. Meanwhile, many of these curvy ladies actually live a life of harmony, in love with themselves and with their other halves, who see beyond the superficial exterior.

Ever since the Body Positive Movement swept the world and even entered the hallowed halls of the fashion industry, the phenomenon has created just as many admirers and supporters as well as it has haters. While ill-wishers describe famous plus-size models as "unattractive" and blame them for spreading "obesity propaganda" and promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, these "girls with curves" are enjoying their happy lives being loved and in love with those who not only appreciate their physical appearance but, first and foremost, cherish them for their great personality.

Ashley Graham

The 29-year-old US model, who graced the covers of the popular magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, Elle and Sports Illustrated, is a shining example of body confidence. Ashley is behind the Health at Every Size movement; she supports body acceptance and inspires women around the world to fight stereotypes. The plus-size cover girl, who regularly takes part in photo shoots wearing skimpy underwear, has also participated in humanitarian missions in South Africa.

The model recently shared some hot photos with her Instagram followers, where she can be seen with her spouse of over seven years Justin Ervin, who works as a cameraman.

Tara Lynn

Best known as a lingerie model for plus-size clothing, 35-year-old Tara has been featured in many major fashion issues too. The American model promotes a healthy lifestyle and has a two-year-old son with her partner.

Katya Zharkova

Belarus-born Katya started her modeling career when she was 14 and became the first plus-sized model in Russia. The 35-year-old model's portfolio includes collaborations with popular brands, as well as TV and film appearances.

In 2010, Katya married director Andrey, and in 2016, the couple welcomed an addition to their happy family: a daughter named Catherine.

Tess Holliday

Formerly known as Tess Munster, this 32-year-old American model, whose real name is Ryann Maegen Hoven, is also a body positive activist. The 155-kilo Internet star launched her movement on Instagram in 2013, showing women across the globe that they don't have to be a certain size to love their body and that size doesn't have to dictate fashion choices.

Meanwhile, Tess has been happily (and secretly) married for two years. Together with Australian businessman, photographer and artist Nick Holliday, Tess has two sons: one-year-old Bowie and 10-year-old Rilee (Tess' child from a previous relationship).

Tanesha Awasthi

Tanesha, a model, fashion blogger, stylist, consultant and media director from San Francisco, runs the popular blog Girl With Curves, which inspires hundreds of thousands around the world. Tanesha bravely destroys stereotypes about what plus-sized ladies should wear.

Tanesha's husband helps her snap beautiful photos for her blog and bring up their two kids, a son and a recently born daughter.

Naomi Shimada

The half-Japanese curvy model, who was raised in Spain, now lives and works in New York. Like many other plus-sized ladies, Naomi struggled to lose weight in her youth but then realized that she shouldn't have to change her body for the sake of imposed standards.

Naomi's hobby is to film documentaries about sexuality, health, motherhood and other themes relevant to modern women.

Judging by her Instagram, the 28-year-old model is in a long-term relationship, which she does not hide from the public.

Jennifer Buckingham

Another plus-size queen, who has often appeared on the covers of popular magazines, is very popular in the UK. She is not just a runway model, but can also add actress and style blogger to her resume. Besides blogging about beauty and fashion, Jennifer sometimes shares personal info in her social network; in February, she revealed she got engaged to her partner Graham, her high-school sweetheart.