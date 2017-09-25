Register
    Not Long for This World: 'Alien' Infant Dies in India (SHOCKING VIDEO)

    Life
    A two-day-old infant who was born in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh with shocking abnormalities and cruelly branded an 'alien' by locals has not survived; he died a day after he was born.

    The infant was born in the early hours of Tuesday. He did not have a properly formed face: he had bulging eyes and holes in place of his nose.

    The villagers were quick to brand him 'alien', apparently comparing the boy with the extraterrestrial creature from the science-fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott, and flocked to the family home.

    The young mother Karishma confessed to the British tabloid The Sun that she had not been able to breastfeed her second child, as he kept "staring" at her, and tried to spoonfeed him milk.

    "I was so shocked that I could not dare breastfeed him. We had given him milk with a spoon," she told the newspaper.

    "He was doing fine and slept but did not wake up the next morning. There was no movement; he had not even cried. It was around 4am the next morning," she added.

    Workers gesture on February 10, 2015 in front of the CMS (Compact Muon Solenoid) Cavern at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva
    © AFP 2017/ RICHARD JUILLIART
    Underground Lair: Indian Scientists Launch Dark Matter Lab Under Uranium Mine
    "We did not even have time to take him to doctors. We are heartbroken but what life would he have lived anyway, had he survived?" his father said.

    "We were thrilled to have a second child and were delighted when we saw it was a boy but all our joy turned into agony when we saw his face," he said.

    The family added that they regard the boy's birth as "God's will" and have "no complains" that he was taken from them.

    alien, baby, boy, Uttar Pradesh, India
